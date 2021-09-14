Carpinteria Valley Museum of History plans Fall Museum Marketplace

COURTESY PHOTO

Daniel Laguna displays treasures at the monthly museum marketplace at Carpinteria Valley Museum of History.

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Valley Museum of History will sponsor its Fall Museum Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the museum, 956 Maple Ave.

Admission to the outdoor event is free.

This popular monthly Carpinteria benefit features more than 60 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted gifts and plants. According to a news release, there are bargains on vintage jewelry, furniture, books, clothing, musical instruments, household items, tools, toys and more.

Tax-deductible donations of used items for the museum’s rummage tables are accepted any time prior to Sept. 25.

For more information, call the museum at 684-3112.

— Dave Mason