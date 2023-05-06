CARR, James A

James A. Carr (4/12/1945 – 4/22/2023) was born in Oxnard, CA and moved to Santa Barbara with his family at age 6. Jim was always a proud member of the first class to attend San Marcos High School, and he would sing their pep songs whenever he drove by the campus. After graduating high school,

Jim served our country as a US Marine and then went on to Cal Poly to study business and economics. From there, Jim became a licensed CPA and joined Arthur Anderson in Los Angeles. Later in his career, Jim got involved in real estate development. Jim opened and operated two local business on Santa Barbara’s main wharf, Mother Stearns Candy and Deep Blue Sea Gifts. James Carr is survived by his wife Barbara Jo, several of his siblings, and many nieces and nephews. For those who would like to attend, there will be an informal Memorial Celebration of Jim’s life on Saturday May 13th at 6:00 PM on Butterfly Beach. Just bring yourself and any memories you would like to share.