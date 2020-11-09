Carr leads Raiders past Chargers

Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns and Devontae Booker ran for another to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was the Raiders’ fourth road win in five tries so far this season. Carr only threw the ball 23 times, but he was effective in making some key completions throughout the game. Las Vegas trailed 17-14 at halftime, but rallied to outscore Los Angeles 17-9 in the second half.

The Raiders (5-3) took the lead for good early in the third quarter when Carr hit Nelson Agholor on a 45-yard touchdown strike for a 21-17 lead. Carr went back to the air for another touchdown later in the third quarter, a 2-yard toss to Darren Waller that gave Las Vegas a 28-17 advantage.

Carr finished 13 of 23 for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Booker led the Raiders’ ground attack with 68 yards rushing on eight carries.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert had a big day passing, as he completed 28 of 42 attempts for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the losing cause. The Chargers fell to 2-6.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind to beat the homesteading Dallas Cowboys 24-19. The Steelers are a franchise-best 8-0. In a high-scoring affair, Buffalo edged Seattle 44-34.

Baltimore topped Indianapolis 24-10; Kansas City beat Carolina 33-31; Minnesota took care of Detroit 34-20; Houston clipped Jacksonville 27-25; Tennessee beat Chicago 24-17; the New York Giants were 23-20 winners over Washington; Atlanta nipped Denver 34-27 and Miami defeated Arizona 34-31.

— Gerry Fall