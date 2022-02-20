CARRAHER, Daniel Arthur

Dan Carraher passed away peacefully in his home on February 15th after a thirteen-year journey with Parkinson’s. Dan was born January 2, 1938 in Washington D.C. to Emmett and Ellen (Stanton) Carraher. Dan and his parents lived in Montville, Ohio where they owned and operated Carraher’s General Store.

In 1950, they moved to Santa Barbara, California. Dan attended Santa Barbara Junior High and graduated in 1955 from Santa Barbara Catholic High School. After high school, Dan worked and saved to follow his passion to travel.

Over his lifetime, he traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Belgium, England, Ireland, and Scotland. He served in the Army Reserves for two years where he learned dental manufacturing and glassblowing skills through the dental core. After the army, Dan worked for Litton Industries. He was an avid skydiver and continued his passion for travel.

In 1968, he met and married the love of his life Irene (Maidment) Carraher. She was the English girl next door who shared in his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for travel. They started their life together in Redwood City, California where their only daughter, Kelly, was born. In 1972, they purchased the Danedelion Hallmark Store and began their life in Solvang, California. Irene passed away in 1996 and Dan continued to operate the business until 2010.

Throughout this time, Dan took up sailing and loved to be out on the ocean. Dan was a board member of the Solvang Lutheran Home and was essential in the expansion of the facility in the early ’80s. He was a member of the Vikings men’s group where he served as the Blood Drive Chair and Chief for multiple years.

Dan loved his business, his employees, and his customers. He always enjoyed meeting new people and visiting with customers from all over the world. He enjoyed his Friday lunches with The Guys, laughing and telling stories. However, Dan’s favorite pastime was spending time with his granddaughters Riley and Sophie. He was so very proud of them and loved being involved in raising them. He considered his family his greatest accomplishment.

Dan is survived by his daughter Kelly Kluckman, son-in-law Paul Kluckman, granddaughters Riley Kluckman, Sophie Kluckman, and his cousin Gale (Carraher) Sheppard. As per Dan’s request, services will be private with the immediate family. He will be laid to rest next to Irene at the Ballard Cemetery. Please remember Dan by raising a glass of good Irish whiskey in his honor, spending time on the ocean, or making a donation in Dan’s name to Viking Charities.

The family would like to say a special thank you to our friend Jerry Long and Leslie, Heather, Alana, and Cee Cee from Assisted Hospice for always taking such great care of Dan.