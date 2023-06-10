CARREL, Annette Felder

Annette Felder Carrel has hosted her last event. She passed away peacefully on June 3rd, 2023, in Greenbrae, California, where she has lived since leaving Santa Barbara in 2007. Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Earl Carrel, her sisters Winifred Little, and Mary Lou Springer, and her beloved niece, Marty Springer. She will be remembered fondly as a vibrant mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt by her children, Laura, David (Pat), and Jason (Irina) Carrel, her grandchildren, Olivia, Quentin, Maxim, and Anna Carrel, brother Lou, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces,

and grandnephews.

She opened the door to her house on Crocker Row in Santa Barbara to many charity events, group gatherings, and other formal and festive occasions. She further brought amusement to generations of Mission area children and adults by dressing the dog statue, Rover, for all holidays and momentous events, a tradition carried on lovingly by successor residents

of the home.

Annette also made her mark as an award-winning sculptor, who under the tutelage of her teacher, Bela Bacsi, made amazing works in the medium of bronze. In addition, she took joy and reverence to the law as a docent for the Santa Barbara Courthouse, educating tourists and schoolkids alike. On many occasions, a parent would walk up to her in the street beaming and proudly boast that Annette had handcuffed their child at the Courthouse.

Annette was born in San Francisco to Louis and Rose Felder on December 11, 1929. She attended St. Dominic’s School followed by a Bachelors in education at the Santa Francisco College for Women and a Masters in special education. In lieu of flowers, Annette’s family asks you to raise a toast to the consummate host.