Carrera named head of Santa Barbara Foundation

Jackie Carrera has been named the Santa Barbara Foundation’s new President & CEO, the organization announced Wednesday

Ms. Carrera has been Interim CEO for the Foundation since January.

“With strong execution, organizational management and community engagement skills, Jackie will be a transformational leader, just what the board of trustees was looking for in our next President & CEO,” said Pamela Gann, chair of the board of trustees.

Ms. Carrera, one of more than 90 candidates considered for the position, will be the first female President & CEO in the organization’s 92-year history.

“The confidence that has been placed in me to lead this iconic institution and extremely talented team is profoundly gratifying,” said Ms. Carrera. “SBF will not only maintain our high standards in philanthropic services, grantmaking and nonprofit support, we will continue to evolve and expand our impact in Santa Barbara County.”

Ms. Carrera has been with the Foundation for almost two years as its Chief Revenue & Business Development Officer. During the coronavirus pandemic, she has played a pivotal role in mobilizing the Foundation’s emergency effort to bring together a funders collaborative of 26 members, and raised $2.3 million to address the needs of individuals, families and nonprofits through an emergency grant program.

“We have so much respect for what she’s accomplished already. With Jackie at the helm the nonprofit community knows that the Santa Barbara Foundation is not only a place to be funded but a place to be heard,” said Ernesto Parades, executive director of Easy Lift and SBF trustee.

