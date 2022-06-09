Carrying the torch for Special Olympics

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSUC Police Department officers, top, carry the torch while jogging on Storke Road in Goleta during the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday. Elsewhere in Goleta, California Highway Patrol officers run on Calle Real in front of the CHP office. They were among the members of more than nine law enforcement agencies who participated in the run, which started at Refugio State Beach. From there, the run went south through Santa Barbara. It ended at the Santa Barbara County border with Ventura County at Rincon Beach. The money raised from the Torch Run will help fund the sports training and competition for Santa Barbara County Special Olympics athletes. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ELECTION 2022: New Jersey gets a spotlight congressional race next post 17 states file legal brief in support of Florida law banning sanctuary cities Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.