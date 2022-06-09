Home Local Carrying the torch for Special Olympics
by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
UC Police Department officers, top,  carry the torch while jogging on Storke Road in Goleta during the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday. Elsewhere in Goleta, California Highway Patrol officers run on Calle Real in front of the CHP office. They were among the members of more than nine law enforcement agencies who participated in the run, which started at Refugio State Beach. From there, the run went south through Santa Barbara. It ended at the Santa Barbara County border with Ventura County at Rincon Beach. The money raised from the Torch Run will help fund the sports training and competition for Santa Barbara County Special Olympics athletes.
