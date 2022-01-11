CARSWELL, James “Lex” Alexander

James “Lex” Alexander Carswell slipped peacefully from this earth into the arms of His Savior on December 22, 2021. James was 65 years old. He was the loving husband of Sherry Carswell, devoted father to Jamie (Ronald) Boyes, Jake (Chrissy) Carswell, and Joshua (Cheri) Carswell. James had his favorite people though, which included, Mason, Brooklyn, Gunner, Reegan, Talon, Lexa, Harli, Hailey and Loch.

For more on James’ amazing life, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.findingthefinish.com or to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County.