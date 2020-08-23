CARTER, Grace (Luna)

March 2, 1937 – August 10, 2020

Grace Carter passed away on August 10, 2020 at home and was blessed to be surrounded by family. She was 83 years old.

Grace was born and raised in Santa Barbara where she lived most of her life. Grace was a Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother. She always put her family first. Her deep love and affection for “her kids” was palpable. Grace was a faithful friend and confidant to many. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. Her smile was gorgeous and infectious.

Grace worked at Cottage Hospital for over 20 years. She started out as a housekeeper, and then moved into a supervisor position. She also worked as an office manager for a small medical practice in Carpinteria for several years. For recreation, Grace really enjoyed the slots in Vegas! She didn’t get a chance to go often, but when she did, she always had a blast. In her earlier years, Grace would crochet blankets for all of the family’s new babies. In her later years, she loved playing bingo, catching up with family and friends on Facebook and reading.

Unfortunately, Grace had to endure losing three of her own children during her lifetime. She was a strong woman who suffered unimaginable sorrow when she lost her children.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Luna and Emma Esparza, and her three children, Mark Carter, Alicia Barba and Steve Lorigo.

Grace is survived by two daughters, Annette DiNardo (AJ) and Kimberly Carter (Reyes), 3 siblings, Frank Luna (Shirley), Eleanor Ambriz (David) and Gil Esparza, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was our Matriarch who will be sorely missed. We all loved her very much.

Thank you to Carewise Hospice and Neptune Society for your support and compassion.

Grace loved the Serenity Prayer:

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

A small memorial service is forthcoming with family.