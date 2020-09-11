CARTER, Robert Wesley

3/26/1922 – 8/31/2020



Robert Wesley Carter of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of ninety eight. Wesley was born on March 26, 1922 in Los Angeles CA, to his parents Wilson Ellison Carter and Ruth Lee McCallgan.

He graduated from Inglewood High School, class of 1939. After graduation, he served in the Navy during WWII. During the war, much of his service was in a PT boat in the Pacific Theater. While on leave, he married the love of his life, Doris Lee Kemp.

After the war, he worked with his father at Inglewood Book and Stationary. Over the years, he assumed the presidency of the company and expanded the business into one of the largest industrial and retail stationary firms in the region. During this time, he served as governor of the National Office Products Association for the western states. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of People’s Federal Savings and Loan. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Centinela Hospital. He was the founding partner of Buena Ventura Mobile Home Estates.

Golf was his passion. He took great pride in having shot his age more than 100 times and his nine hole’s in one! He spent many wonderful hours on the golf course with his friends and family. In his retirement, he built a cutting horse ranch and business in San Ynez and attended regional and national competitions with great enthusiasm.

Wesley and Doris, were privileged to have been married seventy- seven years. Their loving family included three children: Robert Kemp Carter, Richard Ellison Carter and Carol Lee Carter McWiliams and spouses. “Gronk” had four grandchildren: Heather Syanna Carter Epstein, Robert Sterling Carter, Alice Lousie McWilliams and Corinne Lee McWilliams Couty. Four great-grandchildren, Luella Orion Carter, Robert Owen Carter, Elle Kemp Epstein and Ansel Wesley Epstein.

We will remember him for his strength, integrity and tenacity and his deep love and caring for his family. His family and friends were blessed by his ready and ongoing generosity. He lived each day to the fullest knowing that “You Only Pass This Way Once”.

He was one of the last of our country’s greatest generation. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

