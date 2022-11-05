CARTER, Shirlie

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Shirlie Carter, loving grandmother, and four-time great-grandmother, passed away on her birthday, having just turned 96 years old.

Shirlie was born on October 22, 1926, in Santa Monica, CA to Robert Clark and Agnes Carhart. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Ed Carter, following the end of WWII, on October 13, 1946, at the age of 19–a marriage that lasted over 63 years until Ed’s passing in 2009. They had one son, Joe, who was raised in Santa Barbara.

Shirlie was a longtime employee with the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department as an administrative assistant; she retired in 1988.

Shirlie was known for her wit, sense of humor, and a personality as colorful as the award-winning orchids she grew. She was passionate about family, gardening, genealogy, history, traveling, square dancing, painting, and giving back to the community through volunteering.

Shirlie was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, and her son, Joe. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Vanessa, and Ed, and her four great-grandchildren, Aria, Ava Shirlie (her namesake), Cora, and Joey. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her honor to The Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens.