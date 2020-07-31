CASA appoints recruiting and training coordinator

COURTESY PHOTO

Tina Fisher has been named the new recruiting and training coordinator for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County.

Ms. Fisher will work with people who want to serve their community as a CASA volunteer.

“Tina has been a key part of our organization as a CASA volunteer herself, serving a local youth. When she learned of the opening, she told us this would be her ‘dream job,’ and we were thrilled to welcome her to our team in this important position,” Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County, said in a statement.

“Her enthusiasm for inspiring community members to become CASA volunteers is inspiring, and she is determined to find the special people who will train to serve our children who so desperately need the advocacy that a CASA provides.”

Ms. Fisher, whose career includes work as a marketing consultant, owned a San Jose business before moving in 2018 to the Santa Maria Valley, where she worked as a multimedia consultant for Lee Enterprise.

In addition, Ms. Fisher was involved with Santa Maria Women’s Networking group and served as an ambassador to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. She also co-chaired the ambassador group.

CASA’s mission is to assure a safe, permanent and nurturing home for all abused and/or neglected children by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

For more information on how to volunteer or support the CASA mission, visit www.sbcasa.org.

