Casa de la Guerra in all its glory

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSSanta Barbara artist Manny Lopez paints Casa de la Guerra, which is behind him. Mr. Lopez, who continued to work on his painting after the News-Press photos were taken, was among several artists who were painting Tuesday morning in De la Guerra Plaza. The subject of Mr. Lopez's painting, Casa de la Guerra, served as the residence from 1818 to 1828 for José de la Guerra, the fifth commandant of the Presidio de Santa Barbara. Today the site is open for visitors, and guided tours can be arranged. The site is also used for events. In the 1990s, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation restored Casa de la Guerra to its appearance between 1828 and 1858. For more information, see sbthp.org. News-Press Staff Report previous post California to require salary ranges to be included in job postings