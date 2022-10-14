Home Life Casa de la Guerra
Life

Casa de la Guerra

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
Santa Barbara artist Manny Lopez has completed the painting of Casa de la Guerra, which he was working on recently in De la Guerra Plaza. Mr,. Lopez told the News-Press he plans to show the painting as part of the group show in November at Gallery 113 in Santa Barbara.
COURTESY IMAGE
