DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSSanta Barbara artist Manny Lopez has completed the painting of Casa de la Guerra, which he was working on recently in De la Guerra Plaza. Mr,. Lopez told the News-Press he plans to show the painting as part of the group show in November at Gallery 113 in Santa Barbara. COURTESY IMAGE