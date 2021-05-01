Casa del Herrero announces Feria from Afar event

COURTESY PHOTO

Ann Sanders’ “Casa’s Hidden Treasure,” pastel, 2021. Ms. Sanders is one of more than 25 artists contributing artwork to Casa del Herrero’s Feria from Afar event.

Casa del Herrero announced that its second annual Feria from Afar online art event will take place from May 3 to May 12 this year.

The online art sale will fund both Casa del Herrero and local artists in Santa Barbara.

This year’s Feria from Afar will feature a collection of artwork from more than 25 Santa Barbara artists, from paintings to assemblage to fine art photography. There will also be 11 artists offering commissioned custom works of art.

Participating artists include: Whitney Abbott, Ann Shelton Beth, Liz Brady, Lynn Cunningham Brown, Patricia Houghton Clarke, Steve Curry, Nancy Davidson, William Dewey, Priscilla Fossek, Rick Garcia, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Mary Heebner, Bill Howard, Lenore Tolegian Hughes, Ray Hunter, Michael Long, Laurie MacMillan, Ira Meyer, Katherine Murray-Morse, Ken Pfeiffer, Ann Sanders, Richard Schloss, Frank Serrano, Garrett Speirs, Ginny Speirs, Robert Stivers and Ralph Waterhouse.

“Our Feria from Afar event affords us the opportunity to celebrate the local creative community in addition to supporting the preservation of historic Casa del Herrero,” said Jessica Tade, Casa’s executive director. “The pandemic has required thoughtful reimagining of our well-loved Feria Andalusia summer event, and I am grateful we remain able to support the continued vibrancy of the arts in Santa Barbara.”

Artwork will be available for purchase from Monday to May 12. In the tradition of this annual event, all art sale proceeds will be split with half supporting Casa del Herrero and the other half supporting the participating artists.

To learn more about Feria from Afar and to access the art sale, visit casadelherrero.com.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com