Casa del Herrero plans sculpture garden

COURTESY PHOTO

Casa del Herrero will present its first sculpture garden exhibition in July.

The historic Casa del Herrero will present its new sculpture exhibition, “Symbiotic — Seven Contemporary Sculptures at Historic Casa del Herrero,” from July 7 to Nov. 24.

The exhibition is the first time that the Montecito site, which is at 1387 East Valley Road, will present an outdoor sculpture exhibit with art placed throughout its garden.

According to a news release, the new exhibit blends the natural beauty of the world with contemporary art forms, all the while keeping in mind the interests of the Casa’s original owners, Carrie and George Fox Steedman.

The Steedmans were passionate about developing gardens that reflected their creative interests, and this exhibit maintains the tranquility and legacy of the space while welcoming visitors to the world of several talented artists.

“It is really quite compelling to view contemporary works of art against the backdrop of the historic estate,” Casa Board President Karen Jones Clark said in a statement. “The Casa’s beautiful gardens have become outdoor museum spaces in which to contemplate the fascinating sculptures in the exhibition.”

Artists Isaac Anguiano, Béla Bácsi, Robert J. Emmons, Pattie Porter Firestone, Victoria Hendler, Joan Rosenberg-Dent and Lynda Weinman contributed their works to the new exhibit. The collection of art, which is created from various mediums, “seamlessly integrates with the uniqueness of the estate,” according to a news release.

“While historic, the Casa remains alive with the creative legacy of the original owners,” Casa Executive Director Jessica Tade said in a statement. “Through this exhibition, we are collaborating with local artists while also continuing to make good on our desire to support the continued vibrancy of the arts in our community.”

For more information or to purchase tickets or memberships, call Casa del Herrero at 805-565-5653 or go to www.casadelherrero.com.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com