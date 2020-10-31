Casa del Herrero to hold online holiday auction

DONALD ROBERSON IMAGE

Original artwork by Donald Robertson represents the launch of the Holiday Boutique Silent Auction.

Casa del Herrero’s typical annual tradition, Christmas at the Casa, will not be able to occur due to COVID-19.

However, in its place will be an online Christmas boutique silent auction called “Christmas at the Casa: From Our Casa to Yours.”

The auction will open Sunday and conclude Nov. 30. It will support Casa del Herrero, located in Montecito.

Silent auction items include decorated Christmas trees by some of Southern California’s top interior designers, a curated selection of vintage jewelry and elegant antiques, elves to wrap stocking stuffers, and experiences such as a barbecue dinner for 20 at the Casa on George Fox Steedman’s grill, a day at the Rosewood Miramar’s private club with lunch, an opportunity to cruise the Channel Islands National Park and more.

Funds raised from the event support Casa del Herrero’s ability to complete important conversation projects, maintain the home’s garden spaces and engage in collaborations that provide education and opportunities for the community.

The support helps keep the Casa doors open to all those wishing to share local history and keep legendary Montecito architect George Washington Smith’s architecture alive in the community.

To view the items in the auction, go to casachristmas.com and click the “AUCTION” tab in the top right corner.

