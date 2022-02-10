Casa Pacifica festival returns June 5

CAMARILLO — The 29th annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival is slated for 1 to 5 p.m. June 5 at Cal State Channel Islands.

All proceeds benefit Camarillo-based Casa Pacifica.

The festival offers a chance for guests to sample food and drinks from some of the best restaurants, caterers, bakeries, specialty shops, wineries, breweries and other companies in Ventura County. A large online silent auction offers guests and people not able to attend the chance to bid on must-have baskets and experiences.

The “Best in Fest” brewery competition winner, crowned in April, will show off its winning creation, and the Yummie Culinary Competition will crown winners for the best “savory” and the best “sweet” chef’s masterpiece among the participating exhibitors.

Included will be live entertainment throughout the day on the main stage.

Hosting the event will be Conico Oil/MacValley Oil; Mission Produce; Nevers, Palazzo, Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner, PC, and The Van Huisen Family.

For more information, visit cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for foster or at-risk children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Its mission is to restore hope, enhance resilience and strengthen community connections for children, young adults and families at the most challenging times of their lives.

Casa Pacifica is also a foster family agency, which recruits and trains families for potential placement with a foster youth.

For more information, call 805-445-7800 or visit www.casapacifica.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com