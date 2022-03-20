Casa Pacifica adds renowned neuropsychologist as CEO

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Paul Baker is the new COO at Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families has added Dr. Paul Baker to its executive leadership team in the role of chief operating officer. He is a world-renowned expert in the field of child neuropsychology.

“We are thrilled to have an expert in the field of children’s mental health join our team. Over the past few years, we have assembled the top talents in the fields of children’s mental health, education and clinical practices, philanthropy, financial performance, risk management and human resources. Paul’s expertise will be an invaluable addition as we continue developing some of the highest-quality and most comprehensive programs for the children, youth, and families we serve every day,” said Shawna Morris, CEO.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for foster or at-risk children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Its headquarters is in Camarillo.

Dr. Baker is also enthusiastic about his new role.

“I look forward to collaborating with the amazing staff at Casa Pacifica. Together we can shape the future of our clients by instilling hope, motivation, transformation, and resilience!” he said.

Dr. Baker holds a Ph.D. in neuropsychology, an MBA in human resources and is currently completing a master’s in applied behavior analysis.

He has had a far-reaching career beginning in education as a special education teacher, school principal and regional director of psychoeducational programs that served children with severe emotional and behavioral challenges and those on the autism spectrum.

Following his time in education, Dr. Baker became a clinical director for Allambi Care in Newcastle, Australia, which provides child, youth and adult services in intensive residential treatment, therapeutic foster care, developmental disabilities and prevention and restoration support.

He is the author of three books: “The Hopeful Brain,” “The Minded Brain” and “Better Behavior…Positively!” In addition, he developed The PersonBrain Model: a NeuroTransactional Framework currently used in nineteen countries around the world.

Dr. Baker recently served as national director of clinical services for Key Assets Canada and CEO of Accentra Behavioral and Educational Services, providing domestic and international consultation for program improvement to residential and health care providers.

Personally, Dr. Baker served as a foster carer to 29 youths and adoptive parent to four boys. He enjoys tennis, camping, travel and spending time with his family.

