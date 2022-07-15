Casa Pacifica Centers receive Foster Family Foundation grant

For the fourth year, Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families has received a $100,000 grant from the Foster Family Foundation to support the agency’s campus-based programs and services, in addition to its Mobile Crisis Response services in Santa Barbara County.

Casa Pacifica provides programs for youth who have been involved in the foster care system or who face severe emotional or behavioral challenges, with specific expertise in educational, employment, housing and mental and behavioral health services.

“We believe that all young people deserve the opportunity to achieve their full potential. We are pleased to continue our support of Casa Pacifica, and we share in its commitment to ensuring a bright future for foster and at-risk children and youth,” said Camille Davenport, president of the Foster Family Foundation.

Casa Pacifica serves approximately 1,700 youth each year through therapeutic, evidence-based programs that include residential treatment; transitional youth services for both transitional (16-18 years) and emancipated (18-24 years) foster youth; recreational therapy to build confidence and foster positive relationships; and Safe Alternatives for Treating Youth, a mobile response service for children in crisis.

The agency also serves more than 100 children and adolescents each year through its Non-Public School, a fully certified, accredited special education school that helps at-risk youth regain grade level and build both classroom and social skills.

“We are grateful to the Foster Family Foundation for its continued partnership and commitment to the needs of a highly vulnerable population who face daunting and disruptive mental health challenges,” said Carrie Hughes, chief development officer of Casa Pacifica.

“The statistical outcomes for foster youth can be grim. They are far more likely than their peers to experience homelessness, poverty and mental health issues,” Ms. Hughes said. “This support from Foster Family Foundation Foster will enable Casa Pacifica to continue providing transformational help to youth in need.”

As the largest nonprofit provider of mental and behavioral health services for at-risk and foster children and adolescents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Casa Pacifica relies on grantors, event revenue and corporate and individual donors to provide essential programs and services to more than 2,000 children, youth and families annually.

This year alone, the organization must fundraise approximately 13% of its nearly $30 million operating budget, according to a news release. Monies raised fill the gap that exists between revenue received through government service contracts and the actual cost of caring for children, youth and families.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com