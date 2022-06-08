Casa Pacifica fundraiser

Food and brew festival draws big crowd

“Hawaiian Dream” coconut-laced chiffon cake placed third in the sweet category at Sunday’s at Angels Wine, Food and Brew & Festival in Camarillo.



Thousands attended the 29th annual Angels Wine, Food and Brew & Festival, a Camarillo event that benefitted Casa Pacifica.

Sunday’s sold-out festival raised critical funds for Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families, which serve families in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The nonprofit must raise 15% of its operating budget annually, about $5 million this year, according to a news release.

The festival offered a variety of exhibits from food samples to sips of fine wines and smooth brews. Attendees sampled the Best in Fest brew – RX Pils by Institution Ale Co.

Best in Fest honorable mentions went to Topa Topa Brewing Co. nd Enegren Brewing Co.

The festival’s main stage, emceed by DJ Bruce Barrios, featured music by performers such as Benise’s Band of Gypsies and Wes Quave Live 61.

This “Happy Smash Burger” placed third in the savory category at the food and brew festival.

VIP guests enjoyed a champagne reception and a bite from Mastro’s Restaurant before entering the event at noon.

The popular Mission Avocado bar was also a highlight. Guests danced the afternoon away to music by Sound Effect and enjoyed photobooth fun by Conejo Photobooth.

The festival also featured the 13th Annual Yummie Culinary Competition, which showcased participating chefs’ dishes.

The 2022 Yummie Top Chef Award Winners in the Savory category were, for first place, Chef Alex Montoya for his “Ahi Poke Ceviche” with Citrus Szechuan ponzu, avocado mousse, blue corn tostada, soy sauce pearls and micro cilantro. Second place went to Chef Damian Giliberti of Ox & Ocean for his “Grilled Stone Fruit” with house made ricotta, blackberry gastrique, pickled kumquats and puffed amaranth

Ahi Poke Ceviche placed first in the festival’s savory category.

Placing third in the Savory category was Joshua (Biggjay) Gonzales and Sky Sunner of The Happy Place Eatery for their “Happy Smash Burger” featuring a certified Angus Smash Burger with cheese, caramelized grilled onions, Pickle Chip bread, and butter pickles with signature Happy Smash Sauce served with fries and mini pretzel bites with hatch chili cheese.

In the Sweet category, first place went to Chef Alex Montoya of Honey Cup Coffeehouse & Creamery for his “Peaches and Cream Mojito” with peaches and cream ice cream, Finger Lime caviar, and micro mint. Second place went to Chef Amanda Pritchett and Kristy Carr of Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters for their “Oh Henry! Cake” featuring peanut butter cake with butterscotch and chocolate ganache.

Placing third in the sweet category was Chef Julia San Bartolome of Sweet Arlene’s for her “Hawaiian Dream” coconut-laced chiffon cake served with perfectly ripe pineapple, and topped with a creamy coconut dollop, drizzled with guava Tiki sauce. All the Yummie winners and the “Best in Fest” brewery winner – Institution Ale Co. — were awarded their prizes on the main stage.

