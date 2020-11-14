Casa Pacifica names Richard Gutierrez as Chief Financial Officer

COURTESY PHOTO

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families welcomed Richard Gutierrez as its Chief Financial Officer on Monday.

Mr. Gutierrez joins Casa Pacifica’s senior leadership team guided by Chief Executive Officer Shawna Morris, who joined the nonprofit in July.

“We are fortunate to have Richard joining our team as he has all the requisite experience and skills and most importantly, he has a heart for the youth and families we serve,” Ms. Morris said. Mr. Gutierrez comes from a nonprofit background, most recently serving as CFO at Options For All — a San Diego-based nonprofit providing programs that give individuals with intellectual and developmental disability more options for living their lives to the fullest, including job support and independent living.

Mr. Gutierrez will work closely with Ms. Morris and the Board of Directors to ensure Casa Pacifica continues on a healthy financial trajectory. “I am so excited and pleased to be joining the strong leadership team of Casa Pacifica. I look forward to partnering with what is obviously a dedicated and committed Board of Directors in advancing the vital mission of the organization. I will do my best to lead a strong financial team so we can continue to support the organization as we encounter new strategic and programmatic challenges,” said Mr. Gutierrez.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is based in Camarillo, but does some of its work in Santa Barbara County.

— Gerry Fall