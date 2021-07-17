Casa Pacifica plans food, wine, brew festival

COURTESY PHOTO

The 28th Annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival will raise funds for Casa Pacifica, which helps vulnerable children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

CAMARILLO — The 28th Annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival is planned for Sept. 26 at Cal State Channel Islands.

All proceeds from the Camarillo event will benefit Casa Pacifica, which provides vital programs and services for the vulnerable children and their families in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available at www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com. Tickets are on sale now.

The festival will feature food and drinks from restaurants, caterers, bakeries, specialty shops, wineries, breweries and other companies in Ventura County. A large online silent auction offers guests, as well as those not able to attend, the chance to bid on baskets and experiences.

The Best in Fest brewery competition winner will show off its winning creation, and the Yummie Culinary Competition will crown winners in the best savory and sweet categories among the exhibitors. Live entertainment will take place all day.

The 8th Annual Yummie Top Chef Dinner, hosted by the Cassar family, will take place on Sept. 24 and will feature past the festival’s Yummie Culinary Competition. Dinner tickets are on sale now at cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

For more information, visit cpwinefoodbrewfest.com or contact Anna Coulson, special events manager for Casa Pacifica, at 805-366-4023 or acoulson@casapacifica.org.