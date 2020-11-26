Casa Pacifica’s fashion show presented virtually

The fashion industry isn’t a stranger to alterations.
And the Casa Pacifica Angels Spotlight on Style Fashion Show, held Nov. 21, is no exception.
The Camarillo-based nonprofit’s fashion show, featuring returning fashion designer Kevan Hall, was a pre-recorded virtual show with a behind-the-scenes look at the process. A silent auction was held throughout the weekend.
Ticket and auction sales grossed $95,000 and benefited Casa Pacifica, a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for foster or at-risk children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Susan and Ken Bauer returned to host the event, giving a sense of continuity amidst the changes.
In the virtual program, Casa Pacifica staff advocated for the agency’s importance. The showstopper was an interview with Fatima, a former Casa Pacifica resident who shared about her journey through the foster system and ultimately finding a foster family through Casa Pacifica.
“I feel this year’s annual Spotlight on Style might be the most important in Casa Pacifica’s 26-year history. As we face unprecedented obstacles, it’s crucial we provide hope and help to our children who need and deserve it,” said Lori Silvey, co-chair of 2020 Spotlight on Style.
