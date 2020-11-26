Casa Pacifica’s fashion show presented virtually

COURTESY PHOTOS

Designer Kevan Hall talks to a model during the pre-recording of the Casa Pacifica Angels Spotlight on Style Fashion Show.

The fashion industry isn’t a stranger to alterations.

And the Casa Pacifica Angels Spotlight on Style Fashion Show, held Nov. 21, is no exception.

The Camarillo-based nonprofit’s fashion show, featuring returning fashion designer Kevan Hall, was a pre-recorded virtual show with a behind-the-scenes look at the process. A silent auction was held throughout the weekend.

Ticket and auction sales grossed $95,000 and benefited Casa Pacifica, a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for foster or at-risk children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Susan and Ken Bauer returned to host the event, giving a sense of continuity amidst the changes.



At left, Lizanne Nanez of Procter & Gamble enjoyed the virtual Spotlight on Style Fashion Show from her home. At right, motorists drive in the volunteer line.

In the virtual program, Casa Pacifica staff advocated for the agency’s importance. The showstopper was an interview with Fatima, a former Casa Pacifica resident who shared about her journey through the foster system and ultimately finding a foster family through Casa Pacifica.

“I feel this year’s annual Spotlight on Style might be the most important in Casa Pacifica’s 26-year history. As we face unprecedented obstacles, it’s crucial we provide hope and help to our children who need and deserve it,” said Lori Silvey, co-chair of 2020 Spotlight on Style.

