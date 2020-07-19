CASAS, Paul Ortiz, Jr.

On Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, Paul Ortiz Casas Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife, Connie Casas, and his immediate family.

Paul was born in Fillmore, CA on October 22, 1939 to Paul Casas Sr. and Antonia Ortiz Casas. He, along with six siblings, grew up on Sespe Ranch with a world of adventure at his doorstep. He took pride in telling stories at the table of how he learned to swim by being thrown into the riverbed at age four. His swimming skills later earned him the title of “Kingfish” among his family and followed him into his adult life. He landed his first job at eight years old, hunting gophers on the ranch. His first paycheck was 11 dollars and he proudly bought his father, Paul Casas Sr., a pair of boots.

Paul and Connie wed on April 20, 1963 in Santa Paula. Paul was then drafted into the US Army on their wedding day. His service took him to Texas and Germany. Once he returned home, Paul worked at Elkins Ranch Golf Course building “the back nine” and began his career then with Kenneth Hunter Jr.

He moved Connie and their two boys, Paul and Christopher, to Santa Barbara to build Sandpiper Golf Course in 1971. They had their daughter, Melissa, soon after. After the completion of Sandpiper, Paul continued his education and received an Associate’s Degree from Santa Barbara City College in horticulture.

Paul was very involved with his family, coaching his children and serving as a board member at the Goleta Boy’s Club. He also served as Dad’s Club President at Bishop Diego Garcia High School, which all of his children attended. Many memorable afternoons and evenings were spent coaching, calling BINGO, and fundraising.

He was devoted to his passion of building golf courses for 42 years. In addition to Sandpiper Golf Course, Paul built La Purisima, San Geronimo, and Hunter Ranch.

Paul and Connie retired in 2006 and immediately started their traveling adventures at sea to Fiji, then returned to their second home at Lake Nacimiento, CA. Paul enjoyed hosting dinner parties, barbecues in the summer, daily Rumikub games with Connie, playing pool, tending to his gardens and swimming and teaching his grandchildren valuable lessons and

life skills.

Paul was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Paul and Connie experienced true love for each other for 58 years. Paul would say his greatest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by his wife, Connie; three children: Paul III (Lisa), Christopher and Melissa; his grandchildren: Danika and Justin Casas, Luke and Maxine Borders, and Kai and Diego Casas. He has three surviving siblings: Irene Deskins, Gloria Castaneda and Joanne De La Torre.

The family is eager to celebrate Paul’s life once we are able to.