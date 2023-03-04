CASE, David Detre

David Detre Case died at the age of 67 on October 22, 2020, of natural causes in his home located off Paradise Road in Santa Barbara County. David lived in the County of Santa Barbara for nearly sixty years where he worked in the construction business with his close friend Max Hailstone. David was an outdoor enthusiast ever since he was a child and would often hike for weeks at a time in the Santa Barbara back country where he would hunt, fish and explore areas well-off the beaten path. David also had a passion for nature photography and learning about local flora and fauna, especially if it was

edible or medicinal.

David’s photographs covered everything from ladybugs to bears, and many decorate the walls in the homes of family and friends. On a few of his excursions, David found remote, rarely seen, Chumash rock paintings and vowed to never divulge their locations for fear that they might be exploited. In the most recent years, David became good friends with the local Santa Barbara Trail Riders Association and enjoyed many a fine BBQ at their camp located near Rancho Oso.

David became a well known and appreciated patron to the various visiting groups. He truly loved the area and spent endless hours maintaining the grounds. David’s death was unexpected and a shock to all who knew him. David is survived by his mother, Audrey von Bieberstein, brothers, Paul and Spencer, stepbrothers, Marshal, Burt and Sneed, and half-sister, Summers.

Our family has been blessed by the many kind and comforting words and shared memories about David’s life.