CASE, Erma Louise

Erma Louise Case passed away after a brief illness at Cottage Hospital on November 17, 2020 with her son at her side. Erma was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 2, 1924. Her parents, James and Jesse Daugherty, along with Erma’s siblings—Joe, James, Arthur, Arlene, and Nedra, relocated to the West Coast during World War II. Erma and her sister, Ned, worked in Burbank, joining the Rosie the Riveter family.

Erma met her future husband Aaron Case, a young Santa Barbara Police Officer in 1943. They were married on January 28, 1945, and subsequently had one son, Craig.

After several years at home raising their son, Erma began a long career working for the County of Santa Barbara, first with the Assessor’s Office, eventually retiring from the County Tax Collector’s Office. After retirement from the County, she worked for Montecito Bank and Trust, and for a time, in the office at Nordstroms.

Erma enjoyed a long membership in Eastern Star.

Erma was a very kind and generous woman, and always had a smile and funny story to share. She was also known for her elegant appearance, wearing dresses and heels until fairly recently. One of her fellow members from St. Andrew’s Church mentioned that until the pandemic, Erma always showed up at Church dressed to the nines.

Erma was a very loving and devoted wife, having celebrated 66 years of marriage until Aaron’s passing. She loved her family unconditionally, including her son Craig, her daughter-in-law Laura, her two granddaughters, Jennifer and Lindsay (Noah), and her three great-grandchildren Lincoln, Shane, and Jordan.

Her husband, parents, and siblings preceded her in death. She was the last of her generation, and always endeavored to keep in contact with her numerous nieces and nephews. She was widely admired, dearly loved, and will be greatly missed. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will now be held on July 9, 2021, at 2:00pm at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Drive, Santa Barbara, California.