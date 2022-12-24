CASS, Stephen J.

Stephen J. Cass died September 10, 2022 in Muscat, Oman, at age 72.

Steve is survived by his siblings Barbara Jones (Dan) of Spokane, WA; Michael Cass of Novato, CA; John Castronovo of Ione, CA; Angela Magness (Kurt) of Santa Barbara, CA; and Drew Cass (Taryn) of Alexandria, VA. Steve also left behind nephews Jesse Jones, Andy Jones, and Michael Jones and nieces Britt Steckman, Dana Cass, Bella Magness, and Roxie Magness, as well as colleagues, friends and former students around the world. Steve was predeceased by his parents USCG Capt. Vincent J. Cass and Patrice Cass.

Steve, a devoted teacher who brought out the best in his students over his forty-year career, was a consummate professional. As a teacher of English to non-native speakers in American Samoa, Bolivia, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Oman, Steve expected a lot–driven by love and respect for his students and by a passion for knowledge and teaching; those expectations were often met. Steve believed in his students and inspired them, and they delivered.

As the third youngest of six children (and with Capt. Cass often at sea), Steve grew to be independent and self-reliant, with a curious mind. He loved sports feverishly his whole life, with a special spot in his heart for the San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco (later Golden State) Warriors. Although he spent his adult life overseas, he was always up to date on U.S. and world affairs, books, films, and his beloved American sports. Steve loved being “out in it.” Whether camping in the dunes of the Empty Quarter of the Arabian Peninsula, trekking in Europe or the Himalayas, or hiking with family in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, Red Rock Canyon, or along the California coast in Santa Barbara or Pt. Reyes, Steve was energized and inspired by rambling through wild country with a companion, where the conversation could flow for hours.

Steve came of age in the 1960s, graduating from high school in idyllic Marin County, CA in 1968. Steve was drawn to the cultural and musical explosion erupting just down Highway 101 in San Francisco. The demands of high school didn’t keep Steve from frequently making his way into the City to see great bands (Quicksilver Messenger Service, Hot Tuna, Jefferson Airplane, and so many more) at the Fillmore, Winterland, the Avalon Ballroom, and other venues. No one-trick pony, teenage Steve was a competitive weight-lifter (clean and jerking 225 pounds in the 123 pound weight class!), and kept our parents on edge by riding his Triumph 650 motorcycle on the twisting roads of Marin with his wild hair flying behind him. But Steve also kept to his studies, graduating from Notre Dame (1972) where he made lifelong friends, a group of whom spent a year abroad together in Rome, Italy, a mind-opening educational and cultural experience which would open Steve’s eyes to the world beyond American borders.

After Notre Dame, Steve traveled the world with a backpack, beginning to feed the longing for connection with people from different religions, cultures, and nations, which would be his lifelong passion. As Steve explored, he began to envision his path as a teacher. Steve first played the role of Mr. Chips in 1974, teaching second graders in Tyrone, PA. After a stint teaching high school in American Samoa, it was back to school for Steve, earning his Masters from the School for International Training in Brattleboro, VT in 1979. A year teaching in Bolivia was followed by seventeen years in Indonesia, where Steve honed his craft, becoming a proficient Indonesian speaker. Steve’s path took him to UAE, where he taught English to Emirati Air Force cadets undergoing their pilot training. But it was in the Sultanate of Oman that Steve left his most indelible mark as an educator.

Steve flourished over a fourteen-year tenure at Dhofar University in the ancient seaside city of Salalah, where he taught English to Omani students studying to become teachers. In addition to designing and implementing writing classes, Steve founded and managed the Learning Support Center, which helped hundreds of students become proficient in English as they obtained their teaching degrees. Steve continued to tutor students in English after he retired from the University in 2019.

Although it was hard for us to be so far from Steve, mere geography was no match for Steve’s intense commitment to maintaining contact, not only with his family, but also with his global network of friends, colleagues, and former students. Pre-internet, Steve was an enthusiastic and dutiful correspondent, never failing to mark a birthday with a phone call and card or letter, and always good for a postcard from his explorations on holiday. With email, Steve brought us all even more completely into his world, reporting in beautiful detail on his adventures in academia, including anecdotes about his students and accounts of his occasional skirmishes with university leadership as he tried to push through a program he believed in. He also frequently reported on the afternoon yoga classes he taught to all-comers on the lawn of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Salalah, on the shore of the Arabian Sea. (Steve never charged for a yoga class, nor to our knowledge did he ever seek permission from the hotel to hold them.) Steve’s emails “home” would also often include detailed descriptions of surf conditions for his post-yoga swim and, inshalla, body surfing sessions. And, no message from Steve was complete without a little up-to-the-minute sports talk.

Keeping close this way meant that we lost no time having to re-familiarize when Steve would return state-side for his U.S. visits every year or two.

Steve was our family historian. On the anniversaries of the days our beloved parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles were born and died, he unfailingly marked the event with a brief message of tribute, always with a story or two to keep their memories alive. From thousands of miles away, Steve kept the bonds of our family strong by keeping its history alive. We will never forget Steve, and we will always mark his birthday and the day he died, and many occasions in between, by sharing memories of our curious, engaged, enthusiastic, loving, funny, interesting, generous, remarkable, unique brother Steve. His memory is our blessing.