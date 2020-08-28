CASTILLO, Benigna

The family of Benigna Castillo, of Santa Barbara, CA is saddened to announce her passing on August 23, 2020 at the age of 96 in Avondale, Arizona.

Benigna is joined in death by her husband, Donato F. Castillo; sons, Vicente Castillo, Juan R. Castillo, and Miguel F. Castillo; grandson, Vicente Castillo Jr.; great-grandchild, Tina Ramos as well as her parents: Simon De León, Sotera De León, and siblings: Patrocinia Padilla, Agapita Rosas, Federico De León, José De León, and Cayetano De León.

Benigna, who was born in Sabinal, Texas, married and started her family in Santa Barbara CA. She raised her children with love and commitment and was a dedicated and loving wife. She and Donato had a very fulfilling life together. They were a wonderful couple. The home was a place of love and family gatherings, always! She really made you feel welcomed and loved as soon as you walked into her home. She always had room for one more! She moved in 2002 from Santa Barbara to Avondale, Arizona and lived the rest of her days with her daughter, Maria and son-in-law, Robert Lloyd. Her life was that of a dedicated mother, grandmother, and aunt. She lived a very meaningful life to those who knew and loved her, and we will forever have her memories and love in our hearts to cherish.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria (Robert) Lloyd, 5 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all whom she loved and were always a part of her life.

The graveside service will be held at 12 noon at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. SB, CA 93110. (please wear your mask and social distance)

Benigna, you are now at peace, your family is waiting for you….with love, Tina, Anna, Lolita, Nicholas, Daniel, Maria and Robert.

Arrangements entrusted to Avenidas Funeral Chapel in Avondale, AZ and Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services in Santa Barbara, CA.