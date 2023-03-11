CASTO, Kristi Lee

October 3, 1959 – March 2, 2023

Kristi Lee Casto passed away at home on March 2, 2023. She was 63 years young. Kristi was loved and surrounded by her family as she began her journey home. Kristi was born Kristi Lee Pelt on October 3, 1959, in California. Kristi lived in Moreno Valley with her family until she was 18 years old, then moving to Santa Barbara County where she resided until her passing.

Kristi is predeceased by her parents, Jim and Marijane Pelt. She is survived by her husband James R. Casto, and her sisters, Robin Murray and Teri Brister. She leaves behind her nieces and nephew, Carrie Krejdovsky, Crystal Simpkins, Shondel Brister, Bonnie Pommerville, Bobby Murray and Erika Williams as well as two great-nieces, two great-nephews, and extended family members that will miss her dearly.

Kristi will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 North A Street, Lompoc CA, 93436. A reception will immediately follow at the mortuary’s event hall.

The family would like to thank Kristi’s care team at Cottage Hospital, Sansum Oncology in Solvang and Central Coast Hospice for their care, love, and support.

Kristi loved animals. So, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her honor to Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary (http://www.happyendingsanimalrescuesanctuary.org). Then raise your glass to Kristi and say, “This isn’t goodbye. It’s until we meet again!”