CASTRO-ORTIZ, Francisca “Panchita” Alicia

Born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa on February 27, 1943 Francisca “Panchita” Alicia Castro-Ortiz, age 78, passed on September 30,2021. She is survived by her beloved husband Francisco “Pancho” Ortiz, her children, Lupe, Pepe (Yolanda) and Amador “Herman” (Frances). Her brothers Amador (Barbie), Ramon (Silvia), Refugio and her sister Rosa (Gilbert). Her grandchildren, Yesenia, Cynthia, Monica, Ana, PJ, Melissa, Vinny, Matt, Nathalia, Jessica and Sophia. Great grandchildren, Diego, Selina, Alexis, Jordan, Eva, Damion, Carlos, Landon, Mikayla and Isaac. Many cousins, nephews and friends, who made up the entirety of her world. She is joined in heaven by her mother Lupe and father Narcissio, her sister Manuela (Jaime), her brother Eduardo and Tacho.

If you ever met Panchita, you’d agree she had such a warm welcoming that created a sense of belonging. Her magnetic energy and lively personality made her a party favorite. Her inappropriate jokes and pranks are unforgettable. She had a passion for cooking and was well known for her famous menudo, serving it locally at Los Amigos Place.

She was a devout Catholic whose faith was enduring. She believed in the power of prayer and its ability to lift people from life’s hardships. You’d never leave her sight or end a phone call without a “que Dios te bendiga.”

Above all, the love for her grandchildren and great was immense. We were all so blessed and fortunate to be loved by her. One of our favorite memories was being picked-up by grandma for banana splits and ice cream sundaes with a lotta lotta nuts and whipped cream! She inspired us all to seek travel, enjoy food, always pray and laugh our way through life. Your unconditional love is eternally in our hearts.

Memorial Services: Thursday, October 14, 2021, Welch-Ryce-Haider funeral chapel, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara. Viewing at 5:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm Friday, October 15, 2021, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St., Santa Barbara. Mass at 10:00am, Burial service at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

Celebration of Life to follow at the Moose Lodge, 110 W. Victoria St.