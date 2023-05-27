CASTRO, Salomon Jr.

Salomon Castro Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2023. Sal was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Marquardt. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Castro, Daughters Diana Miller and Susan Asselin and grandchildren, Charlotte Parker, Gillian Zeile, Jason Marquardt and Julie Parker.

Sal was a man who lived life to the fullest, always. He moved to Goleta in 1969, taking a position with Raytheon in the engineering department until his retirement in 1996. Throughout his life, he enjoyed cycling, ping pong, woodworking, and always had projects in the works. He was generous with his handiwork, and I’m certain his beautiful creations are in homes all over CA. He loved to see people appreciate his pieces and took so much pride in all he built.

Sal was a loving husband, wonderful father and exceptional grandfather. He loved his entire extended family so deeply. He spoke often and warmly of his brothers & sisters and their children, and of his beloved mother until the end. He was a good man. He will be missed.