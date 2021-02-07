CASWELL, Doris Mae

01/19/1930 – 01/23/2021

Doris was in the third generation of her family born in Santa Barbara. She attended McKinley Grammar School, La Cumbre Jr. High and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946.

After graduating from UCSB, she taught first and second grades at Foothill School for 28 years. Her love of teaching young children was apparent. She tried to instill self esteem and kindness in her students that would carry them in their life. She lived what she taught as Doris was sweet and kind throughout her life.

She married Derral Caswell in 1949 and had two sons, Patrick (Sandy) who preceded her in death and Mark (Bonnie).

Doris was socially active, a Deacon in her church, a past President of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women’s division, a former member of The Little Town Club where she enjoyed playing bridge with passion.

Doris met Richard Fortune six years ago and they formed a lasting love for each other which endured until her death. Doris is survived by Richard, her son Mark, daughters-in-law Sandy and Bonnie, grandchildren Matt, Jessica, Janna, Laura, sister Aileen and seven great-grandchildren.

Doris will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but never forgotten.