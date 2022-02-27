CASWELL, Floyd Donald

Floyd Donald Caswell passed into the presence of God on February 16, 2022, at age 92. He was born in Litchfield Park, Arizona but moved to Goleta with his parents in his first year. He loved working with horses and enjoyed the company of his grandfather, Pinkney Moore, a ferrier, as they trained horses and worked on the ranches around Santa Barbara. He was proud to have worked the last round-up on the Hollister Ranch.

He graduated from California Polytechnic University and married Maxine Vaughan, a graduate of Westmont College in 1953. They attended graduate school in Phoenix and Mr. Caswell worked with the cotton gins in the Valley of the Sun. Two years later, the couple moved to the eastern jungles of Ecuador to work with the Shuar tribe. Mr. Caswell’s duties included training tribal members to raise cattle and chickens, develop farm crops and maintain the jungle station where they lived. They returned to the United States and settled in Arizona in 1969 as their son, Garth, required a special education program. They moved to the Sierra Nevada Mountains in 1976 to work with Message of Life. Mr. Caswell began learning the printing trade and was trained to produce color separations in the photographic dark room. Several years later, the couple left Ahwahnee and moved back to Santa Barbara to care for his parents and their son. Until his retirement, Mr. Caswell worked in two print shops in Santa Barbara, producing the fine line separations for local artists.

After retirement, the couple toured the western United States on Mr. Caswell’s Suzuki 600, pulling a small trailer with their camping gear. He enjoyed spending time with family and serving at Trinity Baptist Church. His faith was the focus of his life, even as he was devoted to his family, motorcycles and gardening. He is survived by his daughter, Ruth and son-in-law Ken Mortenson, 2 granddaughters and 7 grandchildren and his two sisters, Lavonne Granville and Linda Karling with their husbands and children. His wife, Maxine, his son, Garth, his brother, Derral and sister-in-law, Doris and his grandson, Marty predeceased him.

A grave-side service will be held February 28 at Goleta Cemetery at 1:00 pm.