CASWELL, Patrick

Patrick Thomas Caswell passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Patrick was born on June 11, 1955, in Santa Barbara, CA. He was proud to be an 8th generation Santa Barbara native and loved calling Santa Barbara home. He graduated from San Marcos High School in 1974 where he played water polo and won numerous awards for his artwork. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1980 with a degree in Business.

Patrick went on to banking and was the Vice President and manager of the Bank of Montecito at the La Cumbre office. It was while he was banking that Patrick met the love of his life, Sandy. Three weeks from the day they met Patrick proposed and six months from the day they met they were married.

Patrick left banking in 1990 and became the owner of Knapp Nursery in Goleta with his wife, Sandy. Patrick loved working outside and with plants. Patrick was a hard worker and it showed in everything he did. Later in life Patrick enjoyed restoring old cars. His favorite was a 1950 Chevy panel truck. He won numerous car shows and was respected for his hard work and attention to detail.

Patrick loved animals, boats, and music, but most of all he loved his family. Anyone who met Patrick knew he was a family man. He was very proud of his family and loved spending time with them. Patrick is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandy, and his three children, Jessica (Ryan), Janna, and Matthew, and his three grandchildren, Madilynn, Katherine and Daniel. Patrick is also survived by his mother, Doris, his brother, Mark, and his dear friend George Vranish.

Patrick was an avid supporter of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and Sarah House. The family has requested donations be made in his honor in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.