Catching some air

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSMultiple pairs of sneakers hang on powerlines on Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista on Wednesday. The majority of the Isla Vista residents had recently moved out after spring quarter concluded at UCSB. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Roe v. Wade: New York Democrats pledge to maintain safe harbor next post Santa Barbara library implements app for 40,000 electronic titles Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.