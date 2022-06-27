Home Local Catching some air
Local

Catching some air

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Multiple pairs of sneakers hang on powerlines on Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista on Wednesday. The majority of the Isla Vista residents had recently moved out after spring quarter concluded at UCSB.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More