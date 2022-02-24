Cate baseball team scores early and often on 2/22/22

Great things come in 2s.

Just ask baseball players at Cate School, where the Rams put up 20 runs — there’s the first number with a 2 in it —on 2/22/22 for a 20-9 season-opening victory against visiting Newbury Park Adventist.

The 2s theme continued in a game where the Rams and Gators scored early and often. At the end of two innings, the Rams trailed by 2, 6-4. After Cate got within one, the Gators scored two more to extend the lead.

“The Rams offense tallied with one more before exploding with a 14-run inning in the bottom of the 5th to put the game away,” Assistant Baseball Coach Dave Soto told the News-Press in an email.

He said junior Emmett Mack led Cate’s offense by taking the 2s theme to the next level with a pair of home runs — including a grand slam.

“Quinn Pullen (class of 2025) had four hits, including a double, in his Rams debut, to go along with four RBIs,” Soto said. “John Endres (’22), Aidan Carlander (’22), Peter Lehman (’25), Liam Burdick (’24), June Bae (’22), and James Glanvile (’24) all had hits on the day as well. In total, the Rams collected 16 hits.

“Lehman (’25) got the start on the bump for Cate,” Soto said. “The rookie southpaw was impressive in his debut in Cate blue, throwing three innings, scattering 6 hits, striking out 5, and yielding just one earned run. He was relieved by Carlander (’22), who made his Cate pitching debut after spending most of last year at third base. The right hander threw three innings, gave up two earned runs, and struck out 4.

“We have a LONG way to go as a team, but I am very proud of the heart our group showed today,” Soto said Tuesday. “We knew we were going to make plenty of mistakes, which we did, but we never quit. We did plenty of good things, and it’s going to be fun watching this team grow and improve as the season continues.”

The Rams will host Villanova Saturday.

