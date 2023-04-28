Cate girls varsity lacrosse wins Channel League

In an impressive display of teamwork and skill, the Cate School girls varsity lacrosse team secured the Channel League title with a resounding 17-9 victory over Thacher on Tuesday.

The win improved the team’s overall record to 9-3 and league record to 9-1.

The game got off to a tight start with both teams trading goals. During the first half, Cate had a slim 6-5 lead.

In the second half, as described by Coach Renee Mack, Cate came out strong with quick goals from Gigi Gyer and impressive 8-meter shots from Phebe Hancock. The seniors on the attack — Phebe Hancock, Ellie Tunnell and Gigi Gyer — were a force to be reckoned with, and Devon Lack led the defensive effort with outstanding play.

Liz Sutter in the net was a key player with seven saves and three smart clears to the midfielders with one converting to an assist.

The play of the day came from Carmen Lack’s brilliant pass into the 8-meter to Gigi Gyer, who scored with a quick stick.

Coach Mack said she’s “incredibly proud” of the team’s effort and believes the players have yet to peak.

The team now looks forward to the CIF playoffs starting next week.

Here are some player stats from the game:

Liz Sutter – 7 goalie saves;

Ellie Tunnell – 5 goals, 7 draws;

Phebe Hancock – 5 goals, 1 assist, 5 draws;

Gigi Gyer – 4 goals, 2 assists, 1 draw;

Lucy Guilbert-Neal – 1 goal, 2 assists, 1 draw;

Sophia Ospina – 2 goals;

Lauren Hubbs – 1 goal, 2 draws;

Carmen Lack – 1 assist, 2 draws.

email: cbeeghly@newspress.com