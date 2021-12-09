Cate School beats Thacher 7-3 in boys soccer action

Senior midfielder Daniel Boateng scored a hatrick to lead the Cate Rams Tuesday to a 7-3 victory over Thacher in boys soccer.

“The adrenaline was overflowing for the Rams, and the nerves were evident in the first few minutes of the match,” Coach Jorge Reynoso told the News-Press in an email about the Carpinteria school’s game against the Ojai team. “The Toads came out with a high press that caused a turnover in Cate’s defensive third and capitalized on a defensive error that opened the score in the 10th minute.

“Four minutes later, Seb Sutch made a run up the right flank and took a shot on goal that deflected off a Toad defender and into the net to tie the match,” Reynoso said.

“Sutch got his second goal of the night in the 26th minute,” the coach continued. “Peter Wood joined the scoring two minutes later. Boateng got his first of three in the 36th minute, and freshmen Uriel Beltran scored his first of the season in the 38th giving the Rams a 5-1 lead at the half.

“Thatcher got a couple goals back early in the second half, but each time they scored Boateng, and the Rams responded with one of their own,” Reynoso said. “It wasn’t a pretty win but it’s a win nevertheless.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us as we prepare for league play. We need discipline, composure, and to capitalize on a higher percentage of our scoring chances in order to succeed.”

email: dmason@newspress.com