CATER, Jary Lee

Jary Lee Cater died April 8, 2021 choosing End of Life to die from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) on his birth date April 8, 1947.

He was born and raised by his parents Kenneth and Lucille Cater in Salem, Oregon. He came to the Goleta/Santa Barbara area in 1972 and stayed forever.

He is survived by his son Dylan Nash (Janell), grandsons Darian and Riley; granddaughter, Taylor & her fiancé, Enrique; great-grandson E.J.; and niece and nephew, Jonny and Leslie Cater. Grandson, Jaren Nash, is deceased.

Important people in Jary’s life were his ex-wives Jennifer & Estella; Diane R., RED, Lisa, Den, Sudsy, Greg, and Gary Drager.

He says farewell to the Gang at Monte Vista School-teachers, kids, parents & all. He kept that school sharp and organized for 25 years.

He thanks his Sansum doctors and Cancer Center Dr. Deborah Meyer; his VNA Care helpers-Gloria, Dayna, Chris, and Denise; the Food for Life angels; and Friend helpers-Marlo, Karen, and Bob and Nanna Televi. He is very grateful that Dylan could be with him so much in recent days.

After life, Jary wishes to REST and SMILE.

GO DUCKS!