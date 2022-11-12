Catherine Gee Boutique to hold grand opening

COURTESY PHOTO

Catherine Gee Boutique will hold a grand opening celebration Friday.

SANTA BARBARA — Fashion designer Catherine Gee is celebrating the opening of her new boutique located at 1114 State St., Suite 24.

The community is invited to the grand opening celebration of Catherine Gee Boutique from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the store in La Arcada.

Ms. Gee is a fashion designer and artist based in Santa Barbara. Starting her business in 2015 as an all silk collection, Ms. Gee became known for her core slip dress style and has since grown the brand into full ready-to-wear fashions with an emphasis still on silks, printed blouses and dresses with luxe velvets, high quality cottons and bold eye-catching jacquards.

Ms. Gee won industry recognition when she became the winner of WWD and Galeries Lafayette (Paris) Creme de la Creme Emerging Designer competition in 2016.

Over the years, Ms. Gee’s designs have attracted celebrities such as Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Naomi Watts, Mila Kunis, Kate Bosworth, Olivia Wilde, Alessandra Ambrosio, Debra Messing, Jessica Alba, Rebecca Gayheart, among others.

— Katherine Zehnder