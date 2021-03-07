Catholic Charities appreciate help

The Lions and Rotary Clubs of Lompoc held a joint food drive Feb. 27 for the Lompoc Food Pantry and Catholic Charities in front of Foods Co., Grocery Outlet and Albertsons. Customers donated almost 4,000 pounds of food as well as $683.

Catholic Charities would like to thank the Lions and Rotary, Foods Co., Grocery Outlet and Albertsons as well as all who helped with the food drive and the generosity of the people of Lompoc.

These donations help to keep the Food Pantry open to assist the needy of Lompoc. The mission of the Food Pantry is to help those most in need in the Lompoc community, regardless of ethnic origin, gender or religious beliefs.

Ryzbel B. Pack

Client services regional coordinator