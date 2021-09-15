Cava Restaurant & Bar closes after 24 years

Cava Restaurant & Bar is serving its final customers today after 24 years on Coast Village Road.

The Montecito restaurant’s management wasn’t available for an interview, but told the News-Press it appreciates the community’s longtime support and welcomes customers on its last day of business.

When the News-Press visited late Tuesday afternoon (before 5 p.m.), the restaurant had a good number of customers for that time of day.

The restaurant has long been known for its Mediterranean and Nuevo Latino cuisine, as well as its creative, hand-crafted cocktails. Its menu has featured everything from fresh guacamole (in a molcajete) to shrimp empanadas and tortilla soup. The restaurant also has served dishes such as its roasted eggplant, tomato and basil quesadilla, as well as its halibut ceviche.

And Cava has offered a variety of tacos — including one with breaded shrimp — and wild salmon with papaya salsa.

There’s also the atmosphere. On Coast Village Road, Cava, with its sloping roof and abundant greenery, looks like an inviting home.

And as the creative signage notes, the restaurant was established in 1997.

The restaurant also has an outdoor patio, which fits in with the atmosphere of Coast Village Road, and a home-like interior with a fireplace and a bar that the restaurant’s proud of.

Cava has had a history of participating, along with other Coast Village Road restaurants, in Santa Barbara Restaurant Week.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the restaurant is at 1212 Coast Village Road. For more information, go to cavarestaurant.com or call 805-969-8500.

