CAVAT, Irma

Irma Cavat, artist, Professor Emeritus, mother, and free spirit, passed away on February 16, 2020 with her daughters at her side in Santa Barbara. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1925, Cavat became a professional artist in her early 20s. She studied with Ukrainian sculptor, Alexander Archipenko, German-American artist, Hans Hofmann, at the New School for Social Research in New York, and modeled for French surrealist painter, Renee Magritte. Cavat designed the windows of FAO Schwartz toy store on Fifth Avenue, illustrated science fiction books, and designed her own jewelry. As a young artist, she lived for a year in Haiti, exchanging room and board for portraits of the people with whom she resided. In the early 1950s, she became close friends and worked with artists Willem and Elaine De Kooning, thus joining the Abstract Expressionist group, which included Jackson Pollack and Franz Kline. She counted amongst her friends and associates the jazz musician, Charlie Parker, writers Frank O’Hara and James Baldwin, and jazz singer, Billie Holiday. She wed artist, Zubel Kachadoorian, in 1952, and when the marriage ended, Cavat moved with her children to Santa Barbara, CA to teach at UCSB from 1963 to 1995. Her awards include residencies at Yaddo in New York, the McDowell Colony in Maine, the Djerassi Foundation in Northern California, and a Fulbright Grant to Rome, Italy. It was in Rome during the period of 1957-1959 that her daughters, Karina Cavat (New York City) and Nika Cavat (Venice, California) were born, and she then continued to reside there for several more years. Cavat exhibited her art in New York, Michigan, California, Rome, Paris, London, and Athens. It was during the early move back to the United States in the 1960s that she began to paint figuratively, often using the Civil Rights and other social movements as inspiration for her work. She also worked in clay, metal, marble, and collage. She exhibited her work at the Sheinbaum Gallery, NYC; the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Sullivan Goss Gallery, Santa Barbara, CA; the Feingarten Gallery, Los Angeles; Academia Americana, Rome, Italy, and Kennedy Galleries, NY, NY, amongst many venues. From the mid-’80s until the time of his death in 2002, kinetic sculptor, George Rickey used her California home, an over hundred-year-old converted barn, as a winter studio. In 1995, in collaboration with landscape architect, Isabelle Greene and Walter Kohn, a Nobel laureate in theoretical physics, Cavat helped create the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s Sadako Peace Garden on the 50th anniversary of the Hiroshima tragedy. She lived for extended periods of time in Paris, Provence, Athens, and London. An avid traveler, she also journeyed to the open markets of Morocco, Tiananmen Square in China, the Taj Mahal in India, and throughout parts of Turkey, Japan, Hungary, the Baltic States, and Russia. Each country she visited offered bountiful inspiration for her paintings. Cavat will be remembered as a female pioneer in the arts and academic fields where men have traditionally dominated, exacting in her standards both as an artist and professor, and for speaking the truth in equity and justice issues throughout her life. She was a mentor to countless young art students, who then went on to have successful careers of their own. While she will be greatly missed, Cavat leaves behind a truly original body of work, as well as a legacy of aesthetic beauty for future generations to enjoy. Her family includes grandchildren, Hunter Cavat-Gore (New York City) and Aurora Hoffman (Venice Beach, CA). There will be a private Zoom memorial service for her on June 27, 4:00 pm. Guests interested in attending may write to the following email address: cavatmemorial2020@gmail.com.