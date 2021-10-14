CAYWOOD, Richard Allen “Dick”

Richard Allen “Dick” Caywood, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Broomfield, CO, on Saturday, October 9, 2021with his beloved wife Patti at his side. An adored husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather, Dick was born on May 17, 1937 in Santa Barbara, California. The son of Hal D. & Velma Harris Caywood, he was a 1955 graduate of Santa Barbara High School. After a successful retail career in the Santa Barbara area, he and his wife Patti owned and ran the Peninsula Market at Lake Almanor from 1983 to 2007.

A devoted member of Mt. Lassen Community Church in Chester, Dick was an avid outdoors-man and hunter with an adventurous spirit. Some of his happiest days were spent at his family’s 60-year-old cabin in the Warner Valley which were only rivaled by the days he spent enjoying his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Hal Caywood and grandparents Millard & Glennore Wylde Caywood and John & Laura TatmanHarris. He is survived by the love of his life & wife of 53 years, Patti Petrie Caywood, his children Michael Rocco (Teresa), Susy Rocco Wood (Ryan) & Tamara Caywood Chaffin; grandchildren Bryan Rocco, Stephanie Rocco, Kansas Wood, Landon Wood, Avery Wood, Christa Chaffin, Lauren Chaffin, & Mathew Chaffin; and six great-grandchildren. The family will have a memorial service in Chester, CA next Spring. Memorial donations may be made to:

Mt. Lassen Theatre Renovation Fund

PO BOX 501

Chester, CA 96020

or visit https://mtlassentheatre.org/