CCWs are a way to fight evil

Here they come, again. And just as stupid and deceitful as ever.

The Supreme Court ruled the Second Amendment guarantees Americans the legal right to carry a concealed weapon without providing a reason. This doesn’t mean everyone is going to get one, but it’s nice to know you can.

Of course, for left-wing gun haters and socialist Democrats, this is as bad as getting a permit to drill for oil. For liberal politicians, it just can’t stand. Americans need to be stripped of their rights and freedoms, and we’re going to make something up to stop you.

The recent California shootings, any mass shooting, always opens the door for Gov. Gavin Newsom to pontificate yet again how he won’t stand for it anymore. How come he doesn’t express his concerns for the murdered police officers or the thousands of gang murders that take place every single day in “his” city and state?

Like all other liberal politicians across the country, Gov. Newsom and others like him become blind when it doesn’t suit them.

The death of George Floyd launched a movement of hate. But on that very day, hundreds of other unnamed blacks were murdered across the country and thousands more since then, by other blacks. Mr. Floyd’s death was sadistically exploited, but the other deaths served no political purpose, and their memories merely faded from the streets.

In the state of doom and gloom, after the recent California shootings, Gov. Newsom made sure the light shined upon him as he displayed his fabricated anger over how much he cares. To the point he’s going to restrict the use of perfectly legal CCWs (carrying concealed weapons) — of which, by the way, there was zero connection with what a couple of murderous mental patients did who were responsible for the shootings. As far as I could discover there’s only been one recorded criminal act by someone with a CCW. We all know crazy people and bad guys couldn’t care less how many laws and restrictions there are.

The real fact is those who have had the legal right to carry have SAVED countless lives.

In 2019, a gunman jumped out of his pew in a Texas church and opened fire on the 240 parishioners in attendance. Within seconds, Jack Wilson, a firearms trainer with a CCW permit, took out the killer in one shot. The worshipers were literally sitting ducks, and it could have been a blood bath. Despite all the lives he saved, there were still people who tried to make the hero the criminal. I wonder how they would have reacted had their heads been sitting right in front of the nut case with the gun.

Last year in an Indiana shopping mall food court, a young man, 22, with a CCW, shot and killed a man who had already murdered three people and wounded two others. One of the wounded was a 12-year-old girl. Again, putting his own life at risk and willing to take action, there’s no way to calculate how many lives that young man saved. If you’re anti-gun but it was your 12-year-old who got wounded, I should think you may reconsider the right to carry.

Here’s one more story, although there are hundreds, thousands of stories. In December of last year, a masked man entered a Wings restaurant in Warner Robins, Ga. He jumped over the counter and struck the employee with his gun. The store owner pulled out his legally owned pistol and shot the attacker twice.

In this case the owner wasn’t charged, but we have heard the stories that despite blatant life-threatening attacks, the good guys get in trouble. Stop it!

As an end around, California and other states continue using underhanded devious schemes. They’re trying to prevent the legal carrying of weapons on private property, saying you need the permission of the property owner. Do you think the church, the mall and hundreds of other public and private places regret that someone had the courage and the wherewithal to place themselves in danger to unselfishly save the lives of others?

The liberals continue to show their love for the criminals while they chip away with an ax to take away our freedoms.

California has more than 100 gun regulations, about the toughest in the nation. Do left-wing socialist politicians think another 100, 1,000, will fix the problem? They know it won’t, and that’s not their goal.

They release criminals, shut down the prisons and Soros district attorneys no longer prosecute criminals. But they want to prevent honest citizens from having the ability to protect themselves and even fellow human beings.

How about this? Arrest and lock up all the bad guys like we did in the good old days. And keep arresting them. Keep them in prison. Fire the woke, corrupt brain-dead D.A.’s. With the cartels having planted deep roots in America and millions of men flooding across the border with no jobs, crime may become their only option to live the American dream.

Liability insurance for gun owners? Another BS scheme. You think a gang of street punks, or the cartel guys who lop off heads are going to take out an insurance policy? That was a rhetorical question.

The right to carry could give pause to evil if they don’t know who might be carrying. As more people are allowed to protect themselves in this ever-increasing national crime wave, it could make bad guys a little jittery. At least it’s something.

