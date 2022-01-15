CDC advises upgrade in masks

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A family walks on State Street this week. Many people have been seen wearing masks outside in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged individuals Friday to upgrade their masks.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the CDC released a statement describing the most effective masks to use in “higher risk situations.”

“Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting (National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety)-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection” the CDC says.

N95 masks offer the highest level of protection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Signs advising visitors of the local mask mandate are displayed at the Santa Barbara Public Market.

The CDC explained that masks that offer more protection are important in situations such as, “When you’re not up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, when you’re in a crowded public place, either indoor or outdoors or when you’re working at a job when you come into contact with a lot of people.”

According to the CDC, masks are still a critical public health tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC offered tips for getting more protection by wearing two masks, a cloth mask on top of a disposable one, or combining a cloth or disposable mask with a fitter or brace.

“These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years,” the CDC said in the statement. “We will continue to share the science of masking as it becomes available.”

For more information, go to cdc.gov.

