CDC extends moratorium on nation’s evictions

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention extended the national eviction moratorium through the end of July but warned it would be the last extension.

The state’s moratorium covers a larger population but is set to expire Wednesday, though national news outlets are expecting an extension.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed an expansion of the state’s COVID-19 rent assistance program, paying 100% of past-due rent instead of 80%, in his budget. The expansion did not make it into the budget enacted by lawmakers, but some media outlets are expecting the increase in a trailer bill.

The state still has much of its rent assistance funds available, as renters struggle to navigate the application process or make a deal with landlords.

As of May 31, just $32 million of the state’s $490 million in rental assistance requests had been paid, according to a California Department Housing and Community Development report.

So those relying on state assistance may run out of time before accessing those funds.

Nearly 17% of respondents in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey answered that they were “very likely” to be evicted in the next two months. The survey was conducted May 26-June 7.

The Santa Barbara County rental market has been low in inventory throughout the pandemic, with fewer residents moving around. Properties available get snatched quickly.

Countywide, the median rent has risen almost 10% over the past year, according to Apartment List data. Nationwide, rent has increased 5.4%.

Courts are fearing a strong influx of evictions.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County extended its eviction moratorium through the end of September, with its Board of Supervisors anxious to assist before a “tidal wave” of evictions hit the court.

