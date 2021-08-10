CEC announces President’s Council members

COURTESY PHOTO

The CEC President’s Council now includes, from left, (top row), Katie Davis, Karl Hutterer, Bruce Kendall, (bottom row), Kim Kimball, Maryannne Mott and John Steed.

SANTA BARBARA — The Community Environmental Council has announced new members of the CEC President’s Council.

They are:

— Katie Davis, a former vice president and e-commerce at the tech company Citrix, where she became involved in corporate sustainability initiatives. In 2021, she trained with Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project and became a climate change speaker and activist. She has served as chair of the Sierra Club’s Los Padres Chapter and served on the Sierra Club California Executive Board.

— Dr. Karl Hutterer, emeritus director at the Santa Barbara museum of Natural History, where he served as executive director for 12 years. He is a former member of the CEC Board of Directors.

— Dr. Bruce Kendall, a professor and associate dean at the UCSB Bren School of Environmental Science and Management. His research focused on areas such as endangered species conservation and sustainable fisheries’ management.

— Kim Kimbell, a founding partner in the law firm of Allen & Imbell, LLP, in Santa Barbara. He is a former president of the Goleta Valley Historical Society and former chairman of the Gaviota Planning Advisory Committee.

— Maryanne Mott, a Montana beef rancher, philanthropist and the daughter of former General Motors company director and board member Charles Stewart Mott. She’s a trustee of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and chairwoman of the Ruth Mott Foundation Board of Trustees.

— John Steed, who has been in a private law practice for 31 years after earning his degree in 1977 at Harvard Law School.

— Dave Mason