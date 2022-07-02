CEC condemns Supreme Court ruling on EPA

SANTA BARBARA — The Community Environmental Council has criticized Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling blocking the Environmental Protection Agency from broadly regulating carbon emissions from power plants.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is out-of-touch with science and the values that the vast majority of Americans share,” CEO/Executive Director Sigrid Wright said in a statement. “It puts polluters ahead of people. Fortunately, we are not relying on or waiting for national policy, as we painfully learned during the last administration. We are forging local and state solutions like never before with unrelenting, focused and inclusive climate action. The science dictates that it is not too late to mitigate and adapt; we will follow the science, not the Supreme Court.”

Santa Barbara-based Community Environmental Council said it advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change.

For more information, see cecsb.org/impact.

—Katherine Zehnder